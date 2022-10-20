CATLETTSBURG Several folks are facing felony indictments following a Boyd County grand jury session this week.
The grand jury — comprised of people from all walks of life in the community — is called to establish the probable cause of a felony. When it determines a crime was likely committed, it issues an indictment, a formal statement of charges.
Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted this week:
• Ryan J. Crisp, 31, of Catlettsburg, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, he is facing charges of fourth-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while in another case he is facing first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Adam C. Davis, 38, of Rush, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.
• Michael P. Godbey, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Justin Daniels, 32, of Westwood, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Teresa Gaskins, 46, of South Point, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of cocaine and five traffic violations/misdemeanors.
