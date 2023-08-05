ASHLAND Animals at the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund kennel look forward to Tuesdays and Thursdays; that’s when their pals come around.
The dogs and cats make friends through the Paw Pals program. AARF volunteer Rebecca Bayless Fairchild developed the idea and helps guide volunteers through it.
“My idea was to get individuals to interact one on one with a dog,” she explained. “We get a lot of volunteers to come in a walk them and that’s part of the program. Just being there and giving lots of love to all the dogs, but you have the opportunity to be individualized with one dog. Choose a dog and be that dog’s priority.”
How you befriend a dog is up to you, she said.
“You can just hang out, take them for a car ride, teach them to walk on a leash,” she said. “You’re that dog’s Paw Pal. Once that dog gets adopted, you get another dog.”
She said some don’t want to commit to one dog, so they come to visit all the dogs, or even the cats. “You can come and just sit and play with the cats,” she said.
Fairchild and her friend, Nicole Bryant, whom she met 10 years ago while volunteering for AARF, spend every Tuesday evening socializing the dogs with walks, treats and love. They encourage others to connect with the dogs through Goodnight Videos.
“After we walk them, we give everybody a Greenie and say goodnight,” Bryant said. “We started making videos and put them on our Facebook page and people loved seeing them get their treats. It helps people connect with them. It resonates with people. Some look at the dogs like their own dogs, and they like to give their babies a goodnight treat.”
She said some have even donated Greenies to hand out a bedtime.
Bryant said the videos can help get dogs adopted.
“We try to get people to see the dogs for who they are because they’re special,” she said. “It’s our mission to work hard on that. We want the long-timers personalities to be seen.”
The kennel houses at least a couple of dozen canines now, including several puppies. More volunteers are always needed, Fairchild said.
“Some tell me, ‘I have a commitment problem’ or ‘I don’t think I have the time to commit,’” Fairchild said. “Everybody has their own reasons. But just come and hang out with all the dogs. If you have 30 minutes, do that. If you don’t think you can handle a big dog, come and walk the smallest dog for five minutes. You do with it what you can. We just want help socializing these dogs The more we have doing it, the better the chance they’ll have to find a home.”