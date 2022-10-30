LOUISA Louisa Head Start staff, children and families joined forces to deck the Hall(oween) and PINK OUT for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Louisa Head Start families met at the school on Oct. 14 to participate in a Halloween hallway decorating contest among the Northeast Community Action Agency’s collection of Head Start centers in Lawrence, Carter, Elliott and Greenup counties. Louisa’s parents took first prize and will be rewarded with an ice cream social date with their children.
“I’m extremely proud to be a part of the Northeast family," said Jess Jaques, Louisa Head Start Parent Committee vice president. "Being able to get together with the other parents and decorate the halls for our kiddos and staff was so much fun. Everyone worked so hard, I’m just thankful I could lend a hand. Of course we won though, we’ve got the best community of parents, kids, teachers and staff around."
On the heels of their Halloween decorating win, Louisa Head Start took up a followup challenge to “PINK OUT” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which holds special significance for the center’s staff because a member of the Northeast Head Start family is currently battling the disease.
Teachers and aides spent hours wrapping doors, decorating walls, coloring hair and creating crafts with the students. On Oct. 19, staff, families and children donned pink garb and unveiled their PINK OUT creations. Once again, the Louisa crew took top prize, winning a pizza party for the children.