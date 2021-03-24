ASHLAND The movie “Halloween” is about as far from funny — or musical — as a movie can be.
Yet there exists “Halloween: The Musical,” based on the 1978 John Carpenter horror classic. This version is a musical/comedy parody that explores questions like “Why did Michael kill his sister?” “Why did it happen in Haddonfield?” and “Where did Michael learn to drive?”
Ernest Herman, founder and artistic director of the company, said it's not necessary to save the play's performance for the fall season.
“It is a versatile show where you don't have to do it around Halloween,” Herman said. “The show is a parody, so audiences will love it year-round.”
He said it's not “gory” like the original movie.
On The Edge Theater Co. will present the show, written by John B. deHass, online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The show is meant for those 16 and older.