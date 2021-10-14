ASHLAND The Lewises on Hampton Street are sharing the joy of the holiday season, the holiday being Halloween, of course.
Jeremy and Kelly Lewis have decorated their house and yard for Halloween with lights, fire, fog, projected images and elaborate costumes. That’s because they love Halloween.
“Last year, during the pandemic, we took a car ride and we decided we could probably attract people, so we started decorating,” Mrs. Lewis said.
Their decorations include metal pumpkins and other elements created by Jeremy Lewis, who is a welding instructor.
Called Halloween on Hampton, the house is combining fun and public service, asking those who visit on Saturday nights in October to donate nonperishable food.
Mrs. Lewis said she has a relative who works for the school system who told her about the need.
“She had told me in September, schools were scrambling to get food to these kids in the backpack program,” she said. “It breaks my heart to think these kids don't have food on the weekends.”
She said she discussed the situation with her husband and her cousin, Susan Greene, who is attendence clerk at Ashland Blazer High School.
“(Kelly) loves Halloween. She loves decorating her house for Halloween and she loves helping others. She has a big heart, always looking at what she can do for others,” Greene said.
She said they hope to collect foods appropriate for children's backpacks and also for Thanksgiving dinners.
Brittany Brown, youth services center coordinator at Ashland Blazer High School, said she’s grateful for help with the program.
“Food insecurity is a major concern among many of our families and this will be a tremendous help in filling our Backpack Blessings and Thanksgiving baskets,” Brown said.
Even if Halloween isn’t your thing, Mrs. Lewis urges donations.
“I don’t care if they come to see the decorations, just bring some food because we worry about these kids going home on the weekends with empty bellies,” she said.
Halloween on Hampton is at 2601 Hampton St. in Ashland. Those who visit are asked to bring a nonperishable food to donate to the Ashland Independent School District Family Resource and Youth Service Center. For more information, visit the Halloween on Hampton page on Facebook.