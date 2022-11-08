GREENUP There’s a new Bobby in the Greenup County Judge-Executive seat.
Republican Bobby Hall beat Democrat Tom Clay by a sizable margin — 8,977 to 3,718 — to replace the soon-to-be-retired Bobby Carpenter. Carpenter has been the county judge-executive since 1993.
“Very exciting, very humbled,” said Hall, who took a break from celebrating with his wife, mother and others on a victorious Tuesday evening. “To God be the glory. We worked hard, prayed hard. I’m blessed with a lot of friends and have had tremendous support.”
Hall, who has been serving as the Property Value Administrator for the last eight years, said he has big shoes to fill.
“Give Bobby Carpenter a lot of credit,” Hall said. “If you go back and look at this county in the 1970s and ’80s, and the improvements that have been made, it’s tremendous. There’s a great road crew, and the roads are in really good shape.
“He paved the way,” Hall added of Carpenter. “He and the fiscal court over the last 30 years did a tremendous job making sure infrastructure that was needed was put in place.”
The race between Hall and Clay was a clean one, Hall said. Clay, a Democrat, was aiming for just one four-year term, and was putting an emphasis on outdoor recreation in the county.
Hall and Clay had backings that featured plenty of similarities. Both catered to the outdoors. For instance, many Hall supporters donned orange “Sportsmen for Bobby Hall” hats throughout the campaign.
“Tom and I have always been cordial,” Hall said. “He had a mission and worked hard and was out there every day. I had a mission, too, and I’m blessed to have this victory.
“I just can’t explain how I feel right now,” he added. “It’s a great day in the Hall household.”
Hall has said previously that his No. 1 goal is to continue to build infrastructure, picking up where Carpenter left off. His goal is to make Greenup County economically strong.
