GREENUP Bobby Hall has a clear message for Greenup County in his new role as judge-executive.
Hall expressed his and the commission’s mission during his first regular fiscal court meeting on Tuesday morning.
Among the main objectives: Fund the local police, clean up the county, create jobs, improve infrastructure and develop the economy.
The theme was consistent throughout the meeting.
“The Greenup County Fiscal Court will support all police departments in this county,” Hall said. “We will fund and support the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office — and when I say ‘we,’ that includes our county attorney, Matthew Warnock.”
Hall commended Sheriff Matt Smith and his deputies after a meth bust in which seven were arrested last week.
“Sheriff Smith needs more deputies and we intend to help him,” Hall said.
The court — which consists of Hall, freshman commissioner Lee Wireman, newly elected commissioner Derrick Bradley and returning commissioner Earnie Duty II — did just that by approving $150,000 in operating expenses for the sheriff’s office.
“This court’s not going to hold him up,” Hall said of Smith.
The commission approved a solid waste five-year management plan, which Vance Williams helped complete from a hospital bed, Hall said. Williams, the solid waste coordinator, is getting an assistant, too — Lance Warnock — effective Feb. 1.
It also approved the detention center’s new policy and procedure manual. New Jailer Larry Pancake said the manual contains 46,000 words. Pancake said the jail is overcoming some major water problems.
Hall and commission gave the nod to TECC to provide a professional analysis of sewer and water. Hall said it’s important to gather data from every town in the county, and he has all those leaders involved.
“We’re not going to be bashful,” Hall said. “We’re going to take the bull by the horns, and do our due diligence to make everything work together. We’re going to get rid of the testosterone, the egos, the chest-beating. We don’t want to deal with that. We want what’s best for everyone. That’s our mission for the next four years.”
Lloyd resident Greg Logan asked about sewer issues at the top of the meeting — Hall has moved the public comment portion to the beginning of the session.
Hall said that is considered of high importance, as are all infrastructure issues.
“I want to be here 12 years, not just four,” Hall said. “You all have heard my spiel for 18 months. The only way we can move this county forward is with infrastructure. People need sewer. … We have a plan.”
He and the commission appointed Traysea Moresea to the Greenup Joint Sewer Agency.
A few other actions from the commission:
• Rejected bids from two entities on the elevator project at the courthouse; the bidding process will restart.
• Made a motion to start estimate process for the chemical tornado siren in Wurtland, per the urging from public safety director Buford Hurley
• Made the bridge on Culp Creek a top priority on the road maintenance list, as suggested by roads supervisor Henry Patrick.
• Remarked that they are moving forward on a Greenup boat ramp project. Duty said it needs to be dredged by the end of February, and the commission has talked with McGinnis, Inc., of South Point, which is ready to get to work once the county gets a permit before the spring rain hits.
“Once the dock comes, the state is working on that,” Duty said. “I know they want to do debris removal before they install the dock.”
• Named Keith Heineman operations coordinator.
• Appointed Bud Matheny and Ashley Bayes to the Greenup County Tourism Board. Bayes was also named an administrative assistant, effective Feb. 1.
