Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall echoed some of what Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said about an EastPark real estate acquisition agreement during Tuesday’s monthly fiscal court meeting.
Hall announced his county’s part on Tuesday, and then Chaney followed suit on Wednesday during the Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting.
By combining two bond payments (with USDA 40-year bond terms), Greenup County and Boyd County teamed up to purchase 7.7-acres of land from FIVCO. According to Chaney, they aim to get all 41 acres from FIVCO at EastPark.
The 7.7-acre parcel will go to an Ohio company to be named soon, once everything is finalized.
The parcel is split between the two counties, and the total cost is $154,000 — with payments to be made over four years.
Hall sees plenty of positives coming from partnering with the neighboring county in northeastern Kentucky.
“Judge Chaney has put Boyd County in a position to be the entertainment county of the Tri-State,” Hall said. “You go to Boyd County, you can go axe-throwing, go bowling, anything that a family wants to do.
“Greenup County is targeting to be the industrial site of the area,” Hall continued. “The land, the work force and almost all the infrastructure are in place to bring big-paying jobs to Greenup County. We’ve got the land to develop for good-paying industrial jobs.”
Here are a few other notable highlights from this past week’s fiscal court meeting in Greenup:
• Hall reported the Siloam waterline project is ahead of schedule. The projected two-and-a-half-year project might be completed in 11 months, he said. “Keep your fingers crossed,” he added.
• Hall recapped Gov. Andy Beshear’s Monday visit, which included the county receiving a check for $3.35 million for the second round of broadband installation in the county.
• Three brand new ambulances have arrived for the newly established countywide ambulance service.
• Dredging at the Greenup County boat ramp is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks, Hall said.
• The City of Raceland and City of Flatwoods will have Trick or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
