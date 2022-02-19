ASHLAND It's not just music, it's a show.
Hairball, performing at 8 p.m. March 4 at the Paramount Arts Center, brings multiple shows in one with lights, smoke, fire, bombs and the music of bands from your youth, like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crew, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.
Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody (who Tri-Staters might remember when he sang lead for Thunderstruck when the band appeared at an Ashland Riverfront concert in 2019) lead the band through two-plus hours of tributes to some of the all-time favorite rock and rollers.
This year marks the 21st year of the band touring the country.
Tickets, which range from $25 to $35, can be purchased online at paramountartscenter.com or by calling the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.
More about the band is available at hairballoneline.com.