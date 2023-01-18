Sharon G. Haines was greeted by family, friends and co-workers at a surprise retirement party held on Jan. 15 at the Greenup County Public Library.
Haines had worked for the library for over 50 years, starting with the bookmobile in Flatwoods and was branch director at the Flatwoods Branch until Dorothy Griffith retired in 2014, she then became the interim director until becoming Head Director.
At the event she was presented a plaque that will be displayed at the Flatwoods Branch Library naming the community room “The Sharon Haines Community Room.” She also received a letter of congratulations from Gov. Andy Beshear and a commendation for years of service to the library and community from Sen. Robin L. Webb.