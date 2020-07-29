LOUISA A Hagerhill man was taken into custody Sunday in Lawrence County on a litany of charges.
Danny W. Young, 33, was booked at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on a warrant charging him first-degree possession of cocaine (first offense), resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing and evading police by vehicle and by foot, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two first-degree methamphetamine trafficking charges and theft of anhydrous ammonia.
Young was taken into custody by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records.
He is currently being held without bond, jail records show.