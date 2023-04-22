WURTLAND Students at Wurtland Middle School built walls for Habitat for Humanity on Friday morning.
The partnership with Wurtland Middle and the nonprofit is the only one of its kind, according to David Michael, Chief Executive Officer for Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.
Inspired by the hit home renovation show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” students from Wurtland Elementary School crossed the field between the schools, holding signs as they approached a school bus.
The bus effectively blocked the younger students’ view of the middle schoolers until on the count of three, the crowd of students and spectators shouted “Bus driver, move that bus!”
Cheers erupted as the bus rolled away, revealing the drove of eighth graders in matching T-shirts hard at work, lifting wall frames into place.
Michael explained typically children aren’t allowed on worksites until the age of 16, but discussions surrounding fundraising spiraled into the partnership between Wurtland Middle and the organization.
“We rely on folks like you all to do the work we do,” Michael said in an address to students.
Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states with a presence in more than 70 countries, aiming to provide affordable homes for those in need.
While Michael wasn’t sure of the specific location or the recipient family, the framework will end up in Ashland.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State is the result of a merger between branches in Greenup and Scioto counties and Huntington serving various counties throughout the area.
Wurtland Middle School Principal Melissa Bowling said not only did Friday present an opportunity for students to have their hands in the framework of a home, it provided them the opportunity to see “how cool it is to help other people.”
As students surrounded the framework, Bowling, volunteers and representatives of Habitat for Humanity addressed the crowd for several acknowledgements.
“So many stepped in and supported us. All of us work from our hearts when we do this. You can feel the love people have for the work that’s being done,” Bowling said.
Michael added that Friday’s date wasn’t selected randomly. He recalled Rhonda Nunley, who would’ve had her 50th birthday Friday.
Michael said Nunley was dedicated to the cause of Habitat for Humanity and “would be so proud to see her family continue carrying her torch.”
Among the thank yous was Greenup County Attorney Matt Warnock and Judge-Executive Bobby Hall who provided “food all day,” Bowling said.
Teams of students finished out the morning by taking turns loading the walls onto a trailer.
“Alright, now where’s the pizza,” one student asked while dusting off his hands.