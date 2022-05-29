HUNTINGTON Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will hosted a Ground Blessing on Wednesday evening at 6815 River Lick Avenue in Huntington. This is the future Veterans Housing Initiative home for local veteran Gregory Cooper, and be partially funded through the fundraising efforts of the Wright family of Huntington to raise $100,000 for two Habitat houses.
Cooper will benefit from the generosity of the Wright family thanks to their desire to publicly honor their parents by sponsoring two future Habitat houses built in their name.
Christmas 2021, the six children of Dean and Judy Wright and their families presented their parents with a gift that will not only honor them but will also help two local families in need. The entire Wright family was present for the wall raising and blessing on Wednesday.
Also of note, the walls for this home were constructed by students of Wurtland (Kentucky) Middle School’s Shop classes on April 21 as part of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, and were transported to this construction site.
This Veterans Housing Initiative home will be completed later this year.