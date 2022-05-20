The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament will return to the tri-state area in June.
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held at the Camp Landing Entertainment District June 25-26.
The tournament had been played for many years in Ironton, but after some time out of the area, the event will come to Ashland.
King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will bring the tournament to Ashland.
“We are very pleased to bring the Macker to Ashland, Camp Landing and the tri-state area,” said Andy Gilliland, M.D., sports medicine physician with King’s Daughters Orthopedics. “This is a tremendous opportunity for people in this area to lace up their high-tops and enjoy a day of pure, family-friendly competition.”
The Ashland tournament is the only one within 50 miles of the tri-state, according to KDMC.
The deadline to register a team is approaching. Registration is $160 per four-person team and the deadline is June 6. There is no entry fee for spectators.
“We have a goal of between 150 to 200 teams,” said Mary Kay McGinnis-Ruark, King’s Daughters Business Development Manager.
McGinnis-Ruark added that businesses can sponsor teams. In addition to players, they are looking for officials with credible experience to referee the games. Officials are paid. There are other ways to help out through volunteering and anyone interested in officiating or volunteering can call McGinnis-Ruark at (606) 408-9751.
McGinnis-Ruark said here have been people who have donated food or will work in the hospitality tent.
King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is also holding a Facebook giveaway for a waived registration fee. The department is asking people to share their favorite Gus Macker Memories to be entered to win.
On the last weekend of June, the parking lots of Camp Landing will be filled with 20 courts for classic driveway/pickup style games. Each team is guaranteed three games.
Brackets are computer-assigned based on age, gender, height and experience. The categories will have brackets for those 18 and younger and those 19 and older. The brackets will be categorized by gender, and each gender will have a “Top” bracket for the most experienced players.
The Macker is a double elimination tournament with a consolation bracket. That bracket is called a toilet. McGinnis-Ruark said the prize is an actual toilet bowl, and there are some who strive to win the toilet bowl.
The Macker also features a slam dunk contest. Any player in the tournament can enter the dunk contest no matter where they rank. Food trucks will also be on site.
Having the tournament at Camp Landing gives players and attendees options for food, breaks at Malibu Jack’s and a place to step inside to enjoy the air conditioning. McGinnis-Ruark said it’s a great weekend for families.
She added that some adults who once played in the Macker are now gearing up to watch their kids take the courts.
“I've never I've never met a kid who did not totally enjoy it,” said McGinnis-Ruark.
The proceeds will go back into local youth sports. McGinnis-Ruark said that could be funding toward concussion testing and servicing the AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) the hospital has placed in local schools.
Anyone looking for more information or to register, can go online to macker.com/local/ashland-ky.