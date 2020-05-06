CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney has filed a criminal information against a man accused of firing a pistol near an apartment complex.
Larry J. Thomas, 48, of Ashland, was charged April 30 via a criminal information with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of marijuana.
A criminal information is a set of charges in circuit court that is not issued by a grand jury. A criminal information is filed in Kentucky whenever a defendant waives his or her right to have the case heard by the grand jury.
At 1:20 a.m. on April 24, Ashland Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Clements Drive for reports of gunshots, a criminal citation states. Police said officers found two men standing outside of a building when they pulled up, but one ran inside.
Police talked to the man, who appeared sweaty and had slurred speech, outside, the court records show. Thomas, as he was later identified, was found to have a warrant in Boyd County and was taken into custody, according to the records.
Upon searching Thomas, police turned up a 9 mm handgun, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana, according to police. Thomas told police he had fired a gun off behind the apartment complex, records indicate.
Officers found a shell casing in the spot Thomas said he fired it, the citation states.
Thomas is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond, due to a bench warrant.
