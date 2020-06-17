CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman accused of firing a gun at a truck is among the more than 15 people indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on June 3.
Shelia K. Locklear, 55, was charged by the grand jury with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
A criminal citation states Locklear fired a shotgun at a man’s truck outside of a home on Twin Ridge Court. The blast struck the hood and the victim was able to get to a gas station to call police, court records show. Locklear told a Boyd County deputy she had fired the gun because she was afraid of the victim, who was coming to that address in order to speak with his wife, according to the records.
As of Monday, Locklear appeared to be free on a $10,000 bond, according to the online jail records. If convicted, Locklear could face between one and five years in prison for the endangerment charge and up to a year in jail on the misdemeanor mischief charge.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is an accusation made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to determine the probable cause of a crime, usually felony. Anyone named in an indictment is innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Jerry D. Menshouse, 35, of South Shore, and Jeanie G. Bowling, 33, of Harlan, were both indicted on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). Bowling was also indicted on one count of second-offense DUI.
• Ryan J. Plants, 29, of South Point, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of cocaine (first offense), one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of second-degree possession of an unknown drug (first offense).
• Christopher Prince, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces (second offense), possession of a handgun by a convicted felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Prince, which could lead to more prison time if convicted.
• Shawn M. Perry, 46, of Westwood, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jillian B. Doull, 41, of Ashland, was indicted one count of fourth-offense DUI, second-degree fleeing from police, resisting arrest and two traffic violations.
• Anthony D. Little, 41, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Anthony T. Sanders, 34, of Olive Hill, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Noah P. Jones, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Pete Gonzalez aka Jose Lopez, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking of marijuana and one count of first-degree trafficking of heroin (first offense).
• Virgil A. McDavid, 43, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value, one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (third offense or more).
• Thomas M. Bias, 47, of Huntington, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of an unspecified substance (first offense).
• Bradley Dunlap, 44, and Hannah Baer, 22, both of Ashland, were each indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value. The grand jury also filed a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Dunlap.
