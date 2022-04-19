FLATWOODS To be overrun with cute little guinea pigs sounds like a delightful situation, but the reality can be far from it.
Just ask M.J. Wixsom, the veterinarian owner of Guardian Animal Medical Center.
Nearly three weeks ago, Wixsom took in several of the critters from someone who could no longer handle the sheer quantity.
“A lady had them and they were missexed at the pet store and then afterward at her house,” Wixsom said. “She had them in totes and their reproduction was overwhelming.
“Someone had purchased two and did not realize that they can breed at 8 weeks of age and that it takes up to 72 days to have piglets. They thought they had them separated, but they didn’t. Then, they had 27 g-pigs and within two days, two more litters were born.”
While the medical center does wildlife rehabilitation, it does not typically take in animals needed to be rehomed.
“We usually have to say no,” she said. “We don’t get any funding for this or any other animals that we take in. People expect us to take things because we love animals, but my banker loves for me to pay the mortgage.”
Wixsom said because the guinea pigs were not separated by gender, all the females got pregnant. How many are at the medical center now is anyone’s guess.
“We have had four litters born since they came in. We had some before that we rescued,” she said. “We have over three dozen.”
The answer is adoption.
Wixsom said potential adopters must provide the pigs a good home and pay a small adoption fee.
She said they are all in good health, except for two that have been separated from the rest.
“We do have one that has a birth defect or something that happened early on in life,” she explained. “He doesn’t walk right and hops like a toad. He seems happy.”
She recommended adopting two because they do best in pairs.
“We are working with them to get them better socialized,” she said. “They are calming down pretty well. They like treats.”
To help or adopt
Dozens of guinea pigs are available for adoption at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods. M.J. Wixsom, veterinarian, asks those interested in adopting to text or call (606) 928-6566 or visit the center at 918 Bellefonte Road in Flatwoods.
Meanwhile, donations of fleece, water bottles, hay or monetary donations will be accepted.
(606) 326-2661 |