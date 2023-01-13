ASHLAND After two days of detective testimony, startling imagery and an explanation from the accused himself, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Friday.
Closing arguments on Friday consisted of an impassioned defense and unrelenting prosecuting evidence, yet the jury needed only approximately an hour to come with a guilty verdict in the case of Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland.
In March 2020, Childers was indicted by the United States on charges of possessing and distributing thousands upon thousands of child sexual abuse materials.
According to U.S. attorneys, Childers didn’t just occasionally view and upload the graphic content, alleging that he had meticulously curated and organized a colossal collection, starting in the 1970s.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erin Roth and Mary Melton outlined Childers’s offenses, navigating the jury through his journey beginning with magazines depicting nude children, which turned to printed materials that were categorized and organized into binders.
Content evolved from tangible mediums to the digital world.
As the trial progressed, U.S. prosecutors began walking the jury through Childers’s computer history, where he began downloading data onto CDs — hundreds of them containing child pornography — before he transitioned into early forms of online file-sharing programs.
All told, Childers had collected a mountainous volume of child pornography, so much that after a team of four detectives from the Ashland Police Department spent weeks sorting through the material, and they were told to stop.
In October 2020, Ashland Police Lieutenant Adam Daniels assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) as well as the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Unit, offered testimony about the origins of the investigation into Childers’s activity.
Daniels stated that an IP address in his jurisdiction was flagged among the top 10 sharers of child pornography.
After issuing a subpoena for subscriber information from an internet provider, Childers was identified and a search warrant was executed that uncovered Childers’s assortment of child sexual abuse materials.
Childers’s attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, presented a defense despite the damning evidence against his client.
Joy stated it was all an accident, calling Childers to testify in his own defense that he had accidentally scoured the internet in search of military memorabilia and was only guilty of being a “loner” and a “nerd.”
The defense based its argument on Childers being a hoarder, and having the inability to throw things away — even items he didn’t want, like child porn.
Previous testimony from detectives and digital forensic experts showcased how difficult it was to “accidentally” run across child pornography.
The prosecution argued that even if he did “stumble” upon it, that defense didn’t begin to resolve the issue of Childers’s organization of said materials.
Detectives testified that the search warrant execution revealed child pornography catalogued based on the ages of victims, sexual acts performed and even the “names” of victims depicted.
Closing arguments ceased just before 11 a.m. on Friday and, by 12, the jury returned with a unanimous guilty verdict.
Joy elected to poll the jury, with each of the 12 responding jurors affirming “guilty.”
Despite being free on bond conditions since his arrest in March 2022, Childers was denied freedom while awaiting his sentencing.
He was remanded into custody of the U.S. Marshals and was booked into Boyd County Detention Center around 2 p.m. on Friday.
U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning penciled Childers’s official sentencing hearing to occur on May 8 at 10 a.m.
Bunning stated that Childers’s charges were considered violent ones, meaning he will serve no less than 10 years in a federal penitentiary — making him 80 years old before he’s possibly released.