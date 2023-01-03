GRAYSON A man charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography (12 of them depicting a child less than 12 years of age), appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Larry David Lewis, 38, of Olive Hill, was arrested in March after being nabbed by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit who began investigating Lewis after he allegedly used the messaging app, KIK, to obtain and upload child sexual abuse material.
Lewis told investigators that he occasionally moved his phone around in his vehicle to get a better reception. He recalled the phone falling once, but he didn't know if child sexual abuse material could be sent that way, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Lewis appeared in court for a pretrial conference.
Lewis' public defender told Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips that an offer had been conveyed last week from the Commonwealth, but he and his client had yet to go over it together.
Judge Phillips granted Lewis and his counsel two weeks to discuss the offer but if Lewis was uninterested, he was entitled to a jury trial.
Lewis will appear again on Jan. 17.
