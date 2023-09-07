RUSSELL Members of Russell Rotary gathered early afternoon for a guest speaker with talks about tri-state development.
Marty Conley, Ironton Rotary Club President and Convention and Visitors Bureau of Lawrence County, Ohio, took the podium Monday to discuss tourism and collaboration within the tri-state area to improve the quality of life and well-being.
“My main objective is to improve quality of life, keep a family here and bring a family here,” Conley said. "There are so many opportunities here. I want to be that cheerleader. I want to be that hub of information for people.”
While speaking to the crowd at the Russell Rotary meeting, he mentioned the importance of preserving historical sites, and places to explore in the county. He said he had an opportunity to leave the area but chose to stay.
“I had been in manufacturing work for almost 30 years and been through so many layoffs, cutbacks, and shutdowns,” he said. “I was given an opportunity to go to Michigan, but we had four children; our boys had grown, we had two daughters in high school, and my wife was an elementary school teacher — this tri-state area is home and, if I can stay here, I would love to.”
He said if we fail to preserve the history that lies beneath our feet, it's going to fade away.
“I love local history. One of those things that are always talked about is the Underground Railroad and the history that was there,” he said. “There was so much activity here. If we don't preserve the history here, it’s going to dissolve.”
Conley told the people gathered at the rotary meeting that another grant is in the works and will bring positivity to the area.
“Another grant that we are working on right now is an ARC grant called a RISE; one of the things that this grant plans to do is show collaboration.
"This place is home," he added. "I am invested in the area and I want to improve the quality of life.”
