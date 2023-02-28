ASHLAND A gubernatorial candidate conducted a town hall at Ashland Train Depot on Tuesday evening to present his game plan and answer the hard-hitting questions of his potential future constituents.
Alan Keck is the current mayor of Somerset.
Keck presented his four-principle plan, one he called achievable, realistic, challenging and long overdue.
With his running based on the main fundamentals of economy, family, public safety and education, Keck believes the governor’s office should be accessible and transparent.
“You may not like my answers, but at least you’ll get one,” Keck said.
After experiencing unprecedented growth in Somerset, Keck found it time to address the struggles of the Commonwealth.
With Kentucky ranked 48th in work force, 44th in health care and in the bottom third in education, Keck said it’s inherently important that common folks shouldn’t have to guess the stance of their government.
A large part of Keck’s campaign trail consists of the same town hall structure that Tuesday evening’s meeting consisted of. Keck said that not only does that allow voters to understand his stance on hot-topic issues, but to learn what’s important to the people of the Commonwealth.
After first introducing attendees to his firm foundation in faith — “the single most important,” thing to Keck — he migrated to his vision on Kentucky’s economy.
Keck pitched the concept of a sliding scale benefit reform to get Kentuckians back into the work force, which he said was in crisis mode.
Keck said it was time to promote behaviors and values and stop rewarding things that “don’t bear fruit.”
According to Keck, if a person is paid $12 an hour to stay home, it’s unlikely they’d venture into the work force for, say, $15 an hour. But if the state offered an incentive for returning to work, the state could cut that $12 an hour to $6 for the person to earn in addition to their hourly wage at their new job, thus the person would have a newfound confidence in earning their own money while the state consequently saves millions of dollars by cutting the current amount they’re already spending in half.
Keck also said his economic plan was growth and family focused to help attract outside families and accompanying industries, but also comfortability for those already in Kentucky to grow their own family, whether it be naturally or with adoption and foster care.
Regarding family, Keck, who announced himself as “unapologetically pro-life,” said Republicans tend to stop with care at birth, but as governor, Keck vows to continue his pro-life stance through providing pro-family policies with education and resources to mothers and families including universal Pre-K, waiving taxes on child necessities like diapers, affordable child care and extended maternity leave.
While some of his stances seem to lean toward moderatism, Keck said, “I don’t care whose idea it is, if it’s a good one.”
The third pillar of Keck’s game plan is public safety.
While Keck took a firm stance in backing the blue, his game plan takes it a step further with his belief in “backing the badge,” which includes, of course, police, but EMS, correctional officers, veterans and other sidelined professions.
Keck said that while the world screamed, “defund the police,” he funneled $1 million into law enforcement in Somerset as mayor for raises and resources.
The final focus of Keck’s is education, which he says will improve with the support of teachers, school choice and raising the bar for educational standards in public schooling.
When closing his address to prepare for attendees’ questions, Keck circled back to authenticity, earlier in his speech he said the glorification of politicians was long overplayed. “Politicians aren’t special, I’ll work for you.”
When speaking with The Daily Independent, Keck said there were some perspectives that separate him from the 11 other gubernatorial Republican candidates in addition to authenticity.
Keck called himself the “underdog” in the race. He said he’s gaining ground.
“We’ll impact this race one way or another,” Keck closed.
Keck invited attendees to submit questions to his website: keckforkentucky.com.
“I don’t duck a question,” he said.
The gubernatorial primary will take place on May 16.