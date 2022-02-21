ASHLAND Dr. Desmond Barrett has dedicated his life to serving God and said that the first step on the path to that service is listening and seeking God’s plan in our lives.
Barrett, who pastors the Summit Church of the Nazarene and is the Director of the Ashland Community Kitchen, has written two books in an ongoing series on the revitalization of the church, and regularly speaks on the subject. Awareness of God’s purpose, he said, is the key and cornerstone of revitalization.
Barrett’s first book, Revitalizing the Declining Church, was released in 2021 and is available through Amazon.
“It’s 10 stories of churches that have been revitalized,” Barrett said. “These churches were either on the decline or plateauing.”
He added they managed to turn the stasis or downturn into an upturn. Sharing these stories as positive examples showcases both current problems in the church as well as some misconceptions of exactly what qualifies as a small church.
“The average church in the United States has about 65 members,” Barrett said. “And that is across all denominations. Within my own denomination, that number is 75% are 99 members or less, and of that, 50% of that number is 50 people or less. So, as I always share with people, we don’t have small churches. A lot of pastors or church members will say that I go to a small church, or I pastor a small church. But what we need to say is that we have an average-sized church.”
Barrett said the temptation is to highlight or focus on the mega-churches who have hundreds of members, but that comparison is far from accurate. His own church regularly sees 100 to 140 members each Sunday, which is a vibrant number but compared to a church that regularly “seats” hundreds it might appear quite small.
“So, the first book is an encouragement to pastors, church board members, and lay people who when they read these stories can realize that they are not alone,” Barrett said.
That is crucial, he said, because many times we have a tendency to feel isolate by the problems of life and have no common ground of shared difficulties.
“There is a great quote by Dr. Nina Gunter that says, ‘We are not in crisis, we are in Christ.’ And that is what we have to remember,” Barret said. “And that is what the first book is all about.”
The realization that many people consider their church “small” and thereby limit themselves is something that Barrett has worked to change for quite some time. His rationale is that God has a plan for both large and small churches, and that the focus should be on discovering that plan.
“When I took my first church in Southwest Virginia, I had eight people,” Barrett said. “And I remember I would stand in the foyer of my church and beg God to just send me one more person every week.
“Send me a new person, send me a new family, send me somebody,” he said of his prayer. “But it would be the same eight people and my family.”
Barrett admitted it was depressing for him as a pastor because he had come out of the secular world, had run a business, and been involved in local politics. He had been successful, the “big fish in a small pond,” and the small numbers of his church made him feel that he had somehow failed as a pastor.
“I was struggling to adapt to what God was doing,” Barrett said he realized. “He was doing a new work on me, and also doing a new work in that church. But ultimately, I said to God if I ever got into a position to speak to pastors or to churches like the one I had there, I would be the encourager and not the discourager.”
As the years passed, Barrett would go on to earn first his master’s degree then a doctorate, but that lesson was taken to heart and stayed at the forefront of his thoughts.
“When I did my doctoral dissertation, it was on church revitalization,” Barrett said. “And my topic actually became the title of my first book. I had evaluated a number of churches here in Kentucky, and that’s when I decided I wanted to turn this research document into a book that a bi-vocational pastor could read one story at a time. And at the end of each short chapter there are four or five of what I call ‘Revitalization Rewards,’ things you could discuss with other pastors and ask them what they got out of each chapter.
“That’s what God had put in my heart,” Barrett said.
During that time Barrett had also recorded a podcast called The Rural Revitalization Network Podcast.
“I had also helped a friend start a network of average sized churches in rural America to connect.” The endeavor was to serve as a connection through podcasts, writing, and ultimately a conference.
“I did that for 42 episodes,” he said. “Then I began working with my local district. That’s everything east of I-75 in the state of Kentucky for the Church of the Nazarene. And we developed the Church Revitalization Network for Eastern Kentucky.”
Based on that, Barrett developed a podcast called Revitalizing the Declining Church, and also began writing for Outreach Magazine, a magazine for the Evangelical Church. After 45 articles ran once per month, Barrett is now published weekly in that magazine.
Barrett said he began looking at his articles and felt that there was something more that could be done based upon that writing. The reexamination is what lead to his second book, which he believes compliments and adds depth to what was done in the first book of shared stories. He had the compilation of wonderful revitalization stories but asked himself how he could add “meat” to those solid “bones.”
The second book is called Addition Through Subtraction and is designed to offer practical steps for the church revitalization process. It will be available, Barrett said, between May and August 2022, through Wipf & Stock Publishing in Oregon. Barrett also has a third and fourth book in the works.
The third book will be called Mission Reset (a collaboration with the Nazarene Mission Society for Virginia) and is an examination of how to take the concept of mission from the Bible and practical applications in the church, and outside of the four walls of the church, Barrett said.
Barrett’s fourth book, untitled as of now, will be a look at the 10 powers of leadership for pastors to lead their churches. The fourth book will be in collaboration with Dr. David Church, former president of the Nazarene Bible College. In the meantime, once the second book was approved by the publisher, Barrett said he has begun taking the message “On the Road.”
Barrett describes this “road trip” as intensives he leads, traveling to different venues to speak about revitalization. He recently visited Alaska with the Alaska District Church of the Nazarene and held a weeklong training there. He has also gone to the Indianapolis District to train and is scheduled to go to the East Ohio District outside of Canton on Tuesday. But the training, he said, is not exclusive to the Nazarene Church and has value for all denominations.
“I could teach this to Baptists or Methodists as well,” Barrett said.
“I’m teaching from a big ‘C’ Christ perspective,” Barrett said. “Not just a Nazarene perspective. And when I write the books it isn’t from just a Nazarene perspective, but from a Christian perspective. When we get to Heaven, there won’t be denominational divisions.
“And if there is, then I’ll just tiptoe past your section,” Barrett joked good-naturedly. “But at the end of the day, what we believe is that it is inviting Jesus into your heart that gets you into Heaven.”
Barrett said that focus on Christ is the main part of his message, and an awareness that it is that faith and not manmade rules and patterns which is the soul of the church. Through his teaching he highlights some of those “rules” that can lead to church stagnation and inhibit revitalization and growth.
“We can debate those things,” Barrett said, “But at the end of the day it is not those things that get us into or keep us out of Heaven. So, when I talk about revitalization, I am not debating Theology, but rather focusing on the tools that churches who have gone from death to growth have followed.”
Revitalization begins with reevaluation, Barrett said. But the overreaching importance should always be looking for God’s plan for the church and his message above all.