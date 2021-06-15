CATLETTSBURG Nine young men tromped through the rain last week, carrying lumber to build a raised garden bed.
The work is to their benefit, as they will raise vegetables for themselves in the bed, but it also benefits others.
The men, who are Phase 2 clients of Sanibel House, a long-term residential men’s recovery center in Catlettsburg, built the box for a video that was filmed at the Boyd County Extension Office on Wednesday. The video, a physical manual and some other handouts work together as a recovery garden toolkit, said Susy Grimmett, University of Kentucky Nutrition Education Program SNAP-Ed assistant senior.
“The toolkit has several areas to assist other extension personnel on how to approach recovery centers on the benefits of the recovery garden,” Grimmett said, who works with Sanibel House residents to teach nutrition and cooking. “It allows their clients to grow their own food, teaches them patience in watching things grow and gives them a life skill that they can carry with them after leaving the facility.”
Boyd County Extension is one of eight counties in Kentucky making videos for the recovery garden program.
The five-minute video will be helpful in teaching how to grow produce in limited spaces or as an alternative to traditional gardens.
Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension agent for horticulture, who also was part of the project, said practically anything can be grown in raised bed gardens, including corn and perennials such as asparagus and strawberries.
“We have 10 raised beds here and have worked with the residents of Grandview Manor’s garden club to have a community garden,” Bowling, who will appear in the video, said. “You can grow practically anything in a raised bed. I’ve grown corn.”
Sanibel House residents were quick to say they wanted to grow peppers and tomatoes. But they didn’t know previous Sanibel residents had grown the same vegetables and UK’s nutrition program developed a recipe, known as Sanibel Salsa, using homegrown vegetables.
The Recovery Garden toolkit will be distributed throughout the state, although when it will be available has yet to be determined.
“(The toolkit) will offer some guidance on working with Recovery Centers — how to approach the director with the program idea and benefits of a recovery garden for their clients,” Grimmett said, noting a subsequent video will be made showing how to fill the raised garden bed and prepare it for planting.
Jann Knappage, garden specialist for the UK Nutrition Education Program, said gardening can be therapeutic, and using a raised bed box can help older people and those with limited mobility continue gardening despite some health issues.
“They are a little easier to weed because by adding potting soil, it’s a little less compacted,” Knappage said. “It also drains better because it is up off the ground. There’s more of a cost up front, but it looks good and it’s neater.”
Sanibel residents will have the box they made and access to a second box at the extension office, if they choose to use it.
Most said they cook, so it’s likely they will be able to make good use of the fresh vegetables.
Grimmett said the men having access to fresh produce is good for them physically and mentally.
“Our program teaches them the importance of restoring their body after years of neglect from their previous addictive behaviors,” she said.
For more information about the Recovery Garden Toolkit, visit planteatmove.com.
Sanibel Salsa
UK Nutrition Education Program
5 large vine-riped tomatoes, diced
1 medium onion, diced
1 large bell pepper, diced
1 small jalapeno, minced
1 small bunch cilantro, stems removed and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 lime, juiced salt, to taste
Mix together in a bowl. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.