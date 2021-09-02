Revision Revised

Revision Revised

COAL GROVE A new rock and metal music festival will debut this month.

With 15 bands schedule to perform, Grovefest Music and Arts Festival will be Sept. 25 at Paul Porter Park, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m.

Organizer Charles Wilds of Ironton said this will be the first Grovefest and the first rock festival in the area since X-fest.

“We have a big stageline stage, bands from different parts of the country, including Sirius XM radio octane mainstays VRSTY, who has racked up over 2 million streams on their newest releases, as well as more national, regional and local bands,” Wilds said.

Local band Revision Revised also will perform, along with:

This Town Has Ghosts

Valley Of Dismay

Kuhmora

Intercession For Imposters

I, The Oracle

Of Serpents

Down In Round Three

Fear The Dreamer

Curses

WhatDrivesTheWeak

A War Within

ENMY

Left To Suffer

More than 15 vendors are expected with a shelter food spot for Wise Guys Restaurant in Ironton, Wilds said.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you