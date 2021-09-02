COAL GROVE A new rock and metal music festival will debut this month.
With 15 bands schedule to perform, Grovefest Music and Arts Festival will be Sept. 25 at Paul Porter Park, with gates opening at 12:30 p.m.
Organizer Charles Wilds of Ironton said this will be the first Grovefest and the first rock festival in the area since X-fest.
“We have a big stageline stage, bands from different parts of the country, including Sirius XM radio octane mainstays VRSTY, who has racked up over 2 million streams on their newest releases, as well as more national, regional and local bands,” Wilds said.
Local band Revision Revised also will perform, along with:
This Town Has Ghosts
Valley Of Dismay
Kuhmora
Intercession For Imposters
I, The Oracle
Of Serpents
Down In Round Three
Fear The Dreamer
Curses
WhatDrivesTheWeak
A War Within
ENMY
Left To Suffer
More than 15 vendors are expected with a shelter food spot for Wise Guys Restaurant in Ironton, Wilds said.