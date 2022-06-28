CATLETTSBURG America’s Bluegrass, a nonprofit supporting the genre, made the pitch Tuesday to the Boyd County Fiscal Court for a $94,000 grant to create anti-drug programing for middle schoolers and to resurrect the old America Bluegrass Gospel Show.
Charles Lewis, the host of the old show and and director of the nonprofit, called the program “Yes you can, without DAN!”
DAN stands for drugs, alcohol and nicotine, Lewis said. The programing would be funded with American Rescue Plan funds the county received, if approved.
The idea is for the about 1,100 seventh and eighth graders in the schools throughout the county to attend a bluegrass show with motivational messaging — about 80 minutes of the program will be about building up the children’s self-esteem to realize they can live a life where drugs, alcohol and nicotine play no part.
The last 10 minutes of the show will warn students about the dangers of substances, illustrated by the deaths of musicians like Elvis Presley and Keith Whitley, Lewis noted.
Lewis said the fight against DAN was urgent in Boyd County — in 2020, the county saw 50 overdose deaths while in 2021 that jumped to 70 deaths. Lewis said that doesn’t even include the amount lost to drinking and smoking.
Don Rigby, an award winning bluegrass musician and an employee of Addiction Recovery Care, said substance abuse is widespread in Eastern Kentucky. He said some of the artists he’s reached out to — such as Josh Williams and Larry Cordle — have seen it first hand and were happy to help when they heard the idea.
Rigsby said he’d oversee the musical selection of the programming and make sure it is well-rehearsed.
The idea is for the show to be recorded by Kentucky Education Television, then distributed to classrooms across the Commonwealth.
While Rigsby said the idea is to get kids involved in something that’s not drugs, such as the music and arts, that could also be sports, leadership and the like as well, he said.
“This could have an impact not only on Boyd County, but the entire Commonwealth,” Rigsby said.
Another portion of the money would be used to bring back the America Bluegrass Gospel Show, which ran on WSAZ and KET. By reviving the program, Lewis said it could promote tourism to Boyd County to watch bluegrass programming.
Rigsby said he and music marketer Jenny Jude would work together to bring acts traveling through to stop at the Boyd County Community Center to put on small shows, mainly focusing on up and coming acts.
Jude, who retired from iHeart Radio after serving as president of all the markets between Wheeling and Maysville, said she hoped to attract country talent to the community center for shows, and to develop a talent show for rising stars.
The live shows at the community center would be self-supported and would not be funded with any COVID monies.
Commissioner Larry Brown asked Judge-Executive Eric Chaney to review the program with the county attorney to see if COVID monies could be used for the grant.
Chaney said he’d review it with the legal department and report back to the commission. He also said the amount asked is a good chunk of change — Commissioners Randy Stapleton and Keith Watts also appeared to express sticker shock.
“So you’re asking us for $94,000?” Stapleton said.
“We don’t even know if this would work,” Watts commented.
Chaney asked for the matter to be tabled, in order for more conversations to transpire and to check into the legality.