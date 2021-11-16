GRAYSON A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for the newest location of Members Choice Credit Union. It will serve the Grayson area as well as all of Carter County and surrounding areas.
Tiffany Black, with the Marketing and Business Development Department, said the new branch will help Members Choice extend its reach into the 33 counties the institutions serves in eastern Kentucky.
“Before we were mainly focused on the five counties in FIVCO,” Black said. “But we are looking to extend our services to customers we already have, and to reach more customers in those 33 counties.”
Currently Members Choice serves the community with five locations: Russell Road near the former entrance to AK Steel, Central Avenue in Ashland, Cannonsburg Road in Cannonsburg, one at the former location of Bellefonte Hospital, and they have recently merged with Greenup County Federal Teachers Union giving them another location in downtown Russell. Black said the new branch in Grayson will be of a comparable size to the Central Avenue spot, but there will be additions unique to the Carter County Branch.
“We will have a coffee shop on one side of the new facility,” Black said. “And the other side will be a large community room to service community needs. If there was ever another emergency situation where members of the community needed to come in to get shelter and other emergency needs, then this community room will fulfill those needs. It will also be available to be used for meetings and other community events.”
The community room will be separate from the main branch for security reasons, but have easy public access. Black said the new branch will complement the growth Grayson is experiencing, and that Members Choice is glad to be part of that growth.
Members Choice President Cheryl Deborde said she is thrilled for a variety of reasons.
“We are very excited to be in Grayson, not just to help them with their financial needs, but to partner with the community,” Deborde said. Members Choice’s desire to be part of Grayson’s growth has been coalescing for four years, she said, and it has wanted to be in Grayson and partner with business and community during that time. The groundbreaking represents the culmination of all the hard work and planning dedicated to realizing that goal.
“You will see us working side by side with the people here in Grayson,” Deborde said of the future. “Because that is what we want to do.”
David Deborde will be the manager of the Grayson branch. He is a resident of Carter County.
“I’m going to work out here, and I’m very excited to start serving the community,” Deborde said. “We put out a survey about two years ago and asked people what was the No. 1 thing they wanted. And our biggest request was a branch in Grayson. Currently we have about 3,000 customers out here.”
Deborde said Members Choice is evolving with the times and working hard to meet the ever-changing needs of its members. One example of this is that Members Choice started doing commercial accounts about two years ago, and already has approximately 30 commercial accounts in the Grayson area.
“We are just excited to get out here and help people with their financial and community needs,” he said. “It’s a great community with truly great people, and we want to be part of that.”