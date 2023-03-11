ASHLAND If you dig the hippie scene, you’ll love Ashland Animal Rescue Fund’s new fundraiser.
WOOFstock SPAYtacular, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Ashland Transportation Building, is an overhaul of a previous event, AARF Executive Director Cathy Queen said.
“We had been doing the SPAYgetti dinner for such a long time,” Queen said. “Even though it was quite a wonderful event, we decided to try something different and give it a new name and a new theme.”
With a 1960s-hippie theme, those attending are encouraged to wear appropriate attire and compete in a costume contest, where prizes will be awarded to the best hippie couple and best male and best female costumes.
Food will be provided by Slim Chickens and will include chicken strips and sides.
Those who purchase tickets but prefer to carry out their dinner may do so, Queen said, and also may check out the baskets and other items in the silent auction.
“We will have seasonal baskets for Easter, gardening, grilling, barbecue, cat and dog baskets, game night, yoga, summer survival kit,” she said, noting baskets can be given as gifts of kept for personal use. “Everybody just keeps getting very creative with their themes.”
Comedic and musical entertainment will be offered, too.
Jeromy Moore will provide a set of comedy, followed by Mike Doolin singing and playing guitar.
Proceeds will benefit the spay/neuter program of AARF.
For tickets, email ashlandanimalrescuefund@gmail.com or call (606) 694-8105.