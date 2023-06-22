ASHLAND Much of Greg Abate’s love of the Tri-State comes from the friends he has made here.
The composer/saxophone and flute player was a guest artist at Marshall University when he met Huntington restauranteur Rocco Muriale, who invited him to play at Rocco’s Ristorante. That’s where he met Roger and Trish Hall of Ashland.
“He was the one that booked me (in the Jazz Alley series) several times now, and I have become good friends with him and his wife,” Abate said. “I’m a guest at his home sometimes when I’m there for more than one or two days.”
Abate will perform on Saturay at the Paramount Arts Center, returning for the Jazz Alley series.
Saxophone and flute are similar in fingering, Abate said, but knowledge doesn’t translate directly from one instrument to the other.
“They are similar, but there are some differences” he said. “There is no octave key on the flute, so on higher registers, you have to alter your embouchure.”
He plays soprano, alto and tenor sax, but will be traveling to Ashland with just hte alto and soprano, as they will be his “carry ons” for the plane ride.
After playing music from grade school through high school, Abate attended Berklee College of Music.
“At the end of my Berklee days I joined a band in Hollywood and played with different groups, but it was more Motown and funk. It was a lot of nights, so I built up my endurance.”
In 1973, he played lead alto sax for Ray Charles for two years.
“It was great to be near him and hear him play and see him sweat,” Abate said.
He went on to find success in New England with his own band, Channel One. He went on to play tenor sax with the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra with Dick Johnson conducting. Then, he toured, playing jazz festivals and clubs all over the world. He was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2016.
There are plenty of recordings, too. Abate has recorded more than 23 albums as leader.
He spent 20 years teaching music as an adjunct professor at Rhode Island College, but COVID-19 has taken a toll.
“The last semester, I just had one composition student,” he said. “The college was really deserted, not much enrollment now, so I’m focused on playing.”
With him for the Jazz Alley show will be Matt Cooper, piano; Lee McKinney, drums; and Ryan McGillicudy, bass.
Abate will have CDs for sale at his show, including his newest, “Reunion,” which isn’t due out until July. He worked with bass player and Berklee professor Paul del Nero on the record.