The annual Greenup Trade Days — a yard sale event — is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Setup will begin in downtown Greenup at 7 a.m. No early shopping will be permitted in order to allow time for setup.
There are no setup fees, however a donation to the Greenup Beautification Project/Committee is appreciated.
Everyone is welcome to participate downtown. Local Greenup citizens will be taking part in their neighborhoods throughout Greenup as well.
A map showing the locations of the other yard sales will be available at the Beautification Committee table downtown.
There will be shopping, eating and plenty of visiting happening in Greenup this weekend.
For more information, call (606) 922-2876 or (606) 922-9286.