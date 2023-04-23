SOUTH SHORE Despite threatening skies and occasional showers, folks both big and small flocked to McKell Middle School to celebrate Greenup County Tourism's Kite Day on Saturday.
High above the football field stretched colorful arrays of fabrics while children galloped about below with balloon animals, cotton candy, Kona Ice and a free kite picked up at registration.
The local McKell Middle School band played some tunes and the Greenup District Literacy Team handed out free books to those interested.
In addition to the freebies, vouchers were given out for hot air balloon rides, which were to take place Sunday morning, entirely sponsored by Greenup Tourism.
While the crowd occasionally sought shelter beneath awnings for intermittent rain, the population in attendance remained steady.
Not all in the audience were immediately local, either.
Take Dave Bunner, for example, who hails from West Virginia. Bunner and his team with New Era Kite Club and Air and Space Adventure sat up with a wide variety of kite flying necessities on Saturday.
Bunner said this was the Kite Club's second year in attendance and even with "the rain and chilly — it's not been too bad."
The Greenup County Detention Center was also given thanks for their assistance in setting up and taking down tables and awnings.
