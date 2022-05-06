GREENUP A new marketplace at the Greenup County Area Technology Center is ready for customers.
The technology programs at the school are creating products and services to sell. Every student involved in the school will be an entrepreneur in some way.
Community leaders stopped by Friday afternoon as a “GCATC Marketplace” sign was affixed to the side of the building. A bright blue ribbon was stretched across the sidewalk. Students in the Technology Center classes crowded behind.
Each program was represented by a student in that program. The students held on to the bright ribbon as Anthony Thompson, Principal of the GCATC, welcomed the crowd and shared a bit about the new marketplace.
The idea began in 2020, said Thompson. It was logistically difficult to place students in co-op positions do to geography and liability, the principal explained. Students would need to travel 20 to 30 minutes to reach their destination and participate in work-based learning. Add the fact that companies aren't always the most willing to hire teenagers due to liability purposes, educators sought a solution.
The solution is the marketplace inside the building.
"What we decided to do was start our own businesses and have our own co-ops," said Thompson.
Students won't need to step foot off campus to gain experience in a working environment. As Thompson shared about the significance, he mentioned that there is more to come.
"Today represents kind of a humble start to what will be an awesome business endeavors right here on the campus of Greenup County High School," said Thompson. "We are going to put our students to work and give them real world experience and in the process we are going to have some nice products and services for our community."
Thompson declared that it is a big day for the school. He also acknowledged the educators and staff members involved.
"You don't know how fortunate you are to have professionals like this working in your life," Thompson said to the students regarding Greenup educators. "These folks are rare, and I appreciate their heart for our students. Thank you so much to all of our staff.
Superintendent Traysea Moresea thanked the students standing in front of her for their constant willingness to step up to new challenges.
"We ask more and more of you and you step up," said Moresea. "I've brought in people from all over the state to see what you are doing and you immediately show them."
Moresea noted the students ability to step into the role of instructor when others visit.
"It's impressive to see you evolve from a learner ... an apprentice to now ... becoming masters, so I really do appreciate it, and I don't say it enough," said Moresea.
The students stood with Cheryl Wellman, Office Systems Technology Instructor, with scissors in hand to cut the ribbon as Moresea declared the marketplace open for business.
Cheyanne Hunt is a senior and a student ambassador. Hunt shared that though she is leaving high school in a few weeks, she still has a great appreciation for the value the marketplace will bring for other students.
Hunt shared about all the great things going on already in the technology center, and told of how each program is joining the effort of the marketplace.
The welding students are cutting signs to be sold. Nearly any design can be created and cut out on a piece of half-inch thick steel or aluminum. The business class cut out Greenup decals for coffee travel mugs. They made keychains as well, said Hunt.
Hunt has been a part of the business and nursing programs at GCATC. She plans to be a veterinarian in the future. While her medical classes are focused on humans, she is confident that some of it will translate such as medication and terminology, and she will have a base level of knowledge to build on.
As an ambassador, Hunt represents her program. She, along with nearly a dozen other ambassadors were selected through an application process. They were the students that took the eighth-grade students on a tour of the GCATC so they were aware of the programs they can partake in beginning this fall.
The marketplace is open. Other pieces to the puzzle are still on the way. Other services and products are yet to come, but a vast majority are functioning right now. Thompson said getting the medical program in on the marketplace as been a challenge. He told the crowd that since it deals with health, there are additional hoops to jump through, but they are working on it and are hopeful.
Hunt said the marketplace is a great opportunity. Students will get experience to add to resumes, she said. Through the school's business program, Hunt was certified in Microsoft Excel. She said that experience has already helped in her job with a local grocer.
Hunt credits the business program with teaching her financial literacy and ability to write checks and handle her money.
Hunt is ready to take certification testing over the next week. She is seeking certification in pharmacy and as an MNA tech. Upon being certified, Hunt will be able to step straight into the workforce this summer and begin saving for college.
Hunt bragged on her classmates' successes. She told of the students from the welding program that have been hired on at Marathon Petroleum following graduation.
The marketplace will add to the variety of experiences student receive. It will also help put money back into the programs as all profits return to the program for more supplies, equipment and other needs, according to Thompson.
Community members can drive their car or truck over and pay a Greenup County student in the automotive program to change their oil or tires. Turkey hunters can pick up a call from the students or grab a sign for their yard.
A number of products and services are coming. The electricity class is working on a coffee shop that will travel around the school district and community for events. The welding class had their hand in the project and have handed it off the electricity for wiring.
The Marine and Small Engine Repair class will provide servicing on lawn mowers, boat engines and other small engines, said Hunt. The class is one of a kind, said teacher Jerry Guinn to the community group during a tour.
Guinn shared the advantage of the program for the students is the dual certification in both Mercury Marine and Small Engines. While boats aren't the most common engine to be repaired in the area, Guinn says it gives them opportunities across the county. However, with the small engine, they will be able to stay right in Greenup County if they choose. Guinn added it is the only program of its kind in the entire United States.
The business students are each assigned to a program as a bookkeeper. They will do the work of keeping the money straight.
Hunt and her fellow ambassadors smiled as they showed their community leaders what they had been working on at school.
Hunt shared that the marketplace will help students who want to head to college, trade school or straight into the workforce. It's not just about the students, though, Hunt said it is a great opportunity to help the community and bring them into the school.
Sheriff Matt Smith gleefully tried out a turkey call designed by Kyle Potter. Potter has the first confirmed kill of a turkey with the call as well. He also showed off his turkey call skills with his own vocal chords to the joy of the adults who were stunned by the talent.
Hunt said a website for ordering and product examples is on the way. She also notable, took a moment to point out the janitor for the technology center. She made a point to say that without him, students wouldn't be able to do what they do.