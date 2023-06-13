GREENUP At Tuesday's meeting of the Greenup County Fiscal Court, Judge-Executive Bobby Hall said the county is working toward getting its own ambulance authority.
Hall said he expects a certificate of need to be issued from the state government in the forthcoming weeks. He said meetings will be scheduled throughout the county to make sure everyone is on the same page.
The fiscal court also voted to hire Kevin Callihan as director of the ambulance authority effective July 1 for a salary of $85,000 a year.
Hall said the ambulance authority will be working directly under the fiscal court.
Starting in 1995, the various municipalities in Greenup County were served by a company called Greenup EMS, which was contracted by the small cities and paid via taxes.
The unincorporated part of the county was primarily served by Portsmouth Ambulance and MTS.
In 2019, Portsmouth Ambulance bought out Greenup EMS after its owner and founder, Buddy Gallion, said the company was taking losses.
