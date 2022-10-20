Voters in Greenup County will have a choice between a veteran of the sheriff’s office and a long-timer at the county jail for sheriff on Nov. 8.
Richard Diamond, a captain at the Greenup County Detention Center, is running on the Democrat ticket against Republican incumbent Matt Smith.
Smith, who is seeking a third-term in office, switched parties following the 2020 election, which led to a shift from blue to red in county and state politics for the county. He initially ran for the office after former sheriff Keith Cooper, who retired under a cloud of controversy that has since led to his indictment by the federal government on charges of stealing from the office.
After taking office in January 2019, one of the first things Smith said he noticed about the office was that it was extremely disorganized.
One of his first acts as the incoming sheriff, he said, was to order an audit of the evidence locker, and this began his process of repairing problems left by the previous administration.
After undergoing the audit, Smith said he focused on bringing the office into the future with state-of-the-art scanning systems to ensure security and accuracy.
Smith said that other advancements he implemented was making online payments available and gaining the ability to process credit cards through the office. The last raised their collection rate from approximately 92% to approximately 97%.
Smith said he intends to use his experience to keep Greenup County moving forward and to always avoid complacency, because he believes the county as a whole and his office, in particular, can only get better.
“You can’t become complacent and fail to keep up with the times because then you are just taking the taxpayers’ money and they aren’t getting what they are paying for,” he said. “And I am definitely against that. If I am fortunate enough to be re-elected, I’d like to help Greenup County keeping moving toward the future it deserves.”
Diamond, of South Shore, said he is running on school safety.
“We have seven schools in Greenup, and only one safety officer,” Diamond said. He said he understands that school systems say they don’t have the money for additional officers, and the county might say the same, but he believes that money needs to be found to ensure the protection of the county’s young, potentially vulnerable population.
Another major concern Diamond said he wanted to address as Sheriff is the county’s struggle with illegal drugs.
“Our counties around here are flooded with drugs,” he said. “And one of the things I would like to do is join the FADE Drug Task Force. We need a FADE officer to work in our county every day of the week to take care of this.”
Diamond said he knows this won’t solve all the issues, but with other departments working together is can greatly reduce the problems the county currently experiences.
Diversity in the police force is also a major concern for Diamond.
He said that there needs to be more female officers hired in the Greenup Sheriff’s department, not only because female officers are every bit as qualified as their male counterparts, but also for security reasons due to the increased number of female inmates.
“When I first started in corrections in 2000, there might have been 15 women in jail (on average). and right now, there are over 40. and there has to be female officers to search those prisoners,” Diamond said.