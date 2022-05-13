EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one of several stories with a purpose of preparing readers for the May 17 primary election.

GREENUP Voters in the GOP primary in Greenup County will have a choice between two on Tuesday.

Incumbent sheriff Matt Smith, who was a Democrat until two years ago, is facing a challenge from Shannon Worthington, son of county jailer Mike Worthington.

Worthington — who has arrest records for assault and DUI stretching back to the early 2010s — pleaded guilty April 27 in Carter County District Court to a sole count of violating a domestic violence order.

Worthington was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, suspended in favor of a two-year conditional discharge, which is essentially unsupervised probation.

A criminal complaint submitted by Kentucky State Police shows the DVO violation stems from violating the condition that Worthington was not allowed to possess a firearm.

KSP said multiple social media postings showed Worthington with a gun while the order was in effect.

Worthington issued this statement Friday in regards to the current legal matter:

"As far as the question about my own legal situation, I am not going to go into detail about my personal life from three and a half years ago, but I will say dirty politics go a lot further than I ever thought they would in our small county and there are a few people that are doing whatever they can to keep me out of this position and that tells me they don't want me in a position where I might find something out that they don't want me to," Worthington wrote.

"The ones who who are throwing so much political dirt at myself and my family are the same ones trying to cover up their own dirt. You reap what you sow, so remember that. I have nothing to hide and won't fall to their level in order to make myself look better. The difference between us is that my mistakes are out in the open and always have been and I am a man that owns up to them. Yours are still covered at the moment and you hide from them like cowards, but karma gets to everyone," Worthington wrote.

As far as Worthington's platform is concerned, he said he wants to add deputies to the force, improve management — which he characterizes as "poor" and said includes being asked to do unjust or unlawful things in the name of favoritism — step up coverage in the county and improve security at the schools with metal detectors and a drug dog.

"I know funding is hard to get, so I am going to donate 10% to 15% of my own salary each year of my first four-year term to go towards upgrading security," Worthington said.

Worthington also said he would make sure "violent offenders, rapists or child molesters are staying in jail and going to prison and not getting out within a few months for failure to indict, for lack of not working cases as well as it should have been done."

Sheriff hopeful looks to shake legal past GRAYSON A Republican candidate for Greenup County Sheriff has a legal past including arrests…

In response to Worthington's critiques, Smith said two challenges facing not only Greenup County, but all law enforcement agencies throughout the area is finding applicants to fill positions.

"With this climate surrounding law enforcement these days, it's tough to find applicants. And I can tell you, the biggest limiting factor can be summed up in one word: budget," Smith said. "As the sheriff, I will remain in our budget and continue to do so as long as I am the sheriff of Greenup County."

Those budget constraints are what effects involvement in the schools — only Greenup County High School has a school resource officer, due to lack of manpower, Smith said.

Smith did not address accusations of "unlawful or unjust" favoritism, stating he didn't know what his opponent was talking about.

"All I can say to that is on Tuesday, May 17, the GOP will have a choice for their sheriff's candidate," he said. "I'm going to let the people form their opinion."

Smith provided a list of accomplishments since he took the sheriff's office in 2019.

"When I was running back in 2018, I told the public I would utilize my education to make the sheriff's office as efficient as possible," Smith said. "I did what I said I would do."

Among those accomplishments are stepping up rural patrols, putting an defibrillator in each cruiser, keeping all deputies first aid trained to respond to medical emergency when the ambulance is far away, a complete audit of the evidence locker and new systems in place to keep track of evidence, a medicine drop box in front of the office and a 6% increase in tax collection.

That last point, Smith said, was due to electronic payments for taxes.

"Before, we did not allow credit or debit cards," he said. "If you owed $800 in taxes and only had $600, you couldn't pay the tax. Now people can put it on their credit card to pay for later."

The evidence storage is another key point — former Sheriff Keith Cooper is facing federal charges due to missing evidence and inventory, particularly guns.

Without naming Cooper, Smith said he certainly hopes his tenure as sheriff has brought respectability back to the office.

"I know this, it's going to be easier for the next guy coming the way I left it than what I had to deal with when I got here," Smith said.

And as far as that party change is concerned, Smith said party doesn't matter.

"You know, I'm the same Matt Smith now that I was four or five years ago," Smith said. "It doesn't matter what party you are, who you are, what your ethnicity, race, religion or beliefs are, as the Greenup County Sheriff, I am here to help you."

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com