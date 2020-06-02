GREENUP The Greenup County Sheriff's Office seized 120 marijuana plants following an anonymous tip, according to the agency's top cop.
Sheriff Matt Smith said seizure happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday in a “desolate, western part of the county.” He said when deputies went to knock on the door, they discovered marijuana plants on the front porch.
The suspect was found mowing his lawn out back, Smith said.
“He was very cooperative with us,” Smith said. “He told us right then he had plants inside the house and told us to come on in.”
The plants seized from the home were not in the budding stages of growth, Smith said.
“They were very small; the biggest ones were maybe 3 or 4 feet high,” Smith said. “They weren't ready for the market at all.”
Smith said deputies did not charge the man at that time. Instead they will present their case to the Greenup County grand jury, Smith said. Due to an ongoing investigation, Smith said he cannot release the name of the suspect at this time.
The sheriff said the work was a result of deputies focusing patrols in the sparsely populated inland areas of Greenup County.
“I tell them all the time to patrol the western portion of the county, because those people are taxpayers the same as the people in town,” he said. “They need police out there.”
Anyone with any information about drugs in Greenup County can report an anonymous tip at (606) 473-7037, Smith said.
