GREENUP Greenup County Schools will have a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day today (Friday, Nov. 18) due to staff and student illness, the school system announced on its Facebook on Thursday.
Superintendent Traysea Moresea wrote the following: “Our team will deep-clean facilities and buses. Instructional staff will be available (today) for any student questions about assignments.”
Greenup County students were already scheduled to be out of school from Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving break, but they will now also be out on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22, according to Moresea.
Students will return to school at Greenup County on Monday, Nov. 28.