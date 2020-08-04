The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 20-year-old female and a 26-year-old female are in respective home isolation. There have been 180 total novel coronavirus cases tallied in Boyd County. Of those, 143 have recovered. There have been four COVID-related deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Greenup County’s health department reported two additional cases on Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to an even 100. A 29-year-old female and a 27-year-old male are each in home isolation. Fifty-six Greenup County residents have recovered from COVID-19.