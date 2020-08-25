The Greenup County Health Department reported a coronavirus-related death on Tuesday. A 79-year-old female has died. It is the third COVID-related death in Greenup County.
There are four new cases in Greenup County — two males, ages 68 and 40, and two females, ages 54 and 10, tested positive.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced a pair of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
A 27-year-old male and a 40-year-old female are each in home isolation. There have been 222 cases reported involving Boyd County residents — 193 have recovered.
The Carter County Health Department has reported a total of 116 cases, including two new cases on Monday.