The Greenup County Health Department announced its first COVID-related death in the county on Tuesday. An 82-year-old male has died.
The health department also reported a pair of new cases — a 28-year-old female and 2-year-old female are each in home isolation.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday — which makes 13 in two days. There have been a total of 157 cases in Boyd County.
Three females, ages 21, 45 and 57, tested positive. The 57-year-old female is hospitalized. Four males, ages 23, 33, 44 and 52, are each in home isolation.
There are 48 active cases in the county — 106 have recovered. There have been three deaths involving Boyd County residents.