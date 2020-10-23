The Greenup County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 and a COVID-related death on Friday.
An 86-year-old male has died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
An 86-year-old female and an 82-year-old male are hospitalized. Seven males, ages 76, 14, 16, 22, 49, 17 and 45, and three females, ages 73, 12 and 63, are each in home isolation.
The number of total confirmed cases is 607 in Greenup County.
There have been 11 COVID-related deaths in Greenup County. There are 84 active cases.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a day after reporting 11.
All 18 patients, ages ranging from 19-74, are in home isolation. There have been 667 total cases in Boyd, and 22 deaths.