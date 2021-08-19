GREENUP A new grant will help Greenup students return as teachers in future years. The $50,000 Grow Your Own grant will help students and teachers advance as educators.
The $50,000 will be used as start-up funds for three different programs with a main goal. The goal is to keep teachers in Greenup and cultivate talent in students to be those teachers later in life.
“We know that there is a true need for growing our own teachers, and we have wonderful kids here in Greenup County, sitting in our seats that can be the next generation of Musketeer educators,” said Traysea Moresea, District Superintendent.
The Educators Rising program focuses on preparing high school students to be educators. Ten to 15 students are beginning the program this week as Greenup begins classes.
The students will be able to take up to 12 credit hours of educational courses from Kentucky Christian University’s education program, said Sarah Kelsey, Instructional Coordinator. The courses will be completed online during the school day inside the walls of Greenup County High School.
The students will take part in field experiences for shadowing and other opportunities with teachers within the school district, said Kelsey. They will also have the chance to “go to competitions and show their skills as future teachers,” she said.
If they complete the course work and continue on to KCU, the university will discount the rest of their collegiate coursework, said Kelsey.
Teacher Rob Collins helped Kelsey define how the program would look, and will sponsor the club that will house the program. He will also be available for the students to help them through their classes, which will be taken during a third period computer lab.
The grant also provides funds for Greenup County to give additional support to new teachers. A new program will work to provide first-year teachers with support and extra resources in order to be successful.
“A big intent of the grant is to bring equity in terms of teachers demographics to student demographics,” said Kelsey.
Kelsey spent a great deal of time on research. She looked at the district’s teacher turnover rates and the home addresses of teachers in the district. What she found was that the largest rate of turnover was in the first five years, those prior to tenure. She also found that there’s a lot of teachers in the district that live outside the boundaries of the Greenup County School District.
The findings led Kelsey to understand that teachers use the district as a stepping stone before returning home and lessening their commute time.
“That’s why we went for the Grow Your Own mentality,” said Kelsey.
Location isn’t the only reason. Sometimes new teachers don’t always feel like they have the support they need. The grant money will help change that.
“It allows us to provide extra support to them, give them extra materials or resources,” said Kelsey.
It will also provide the program Road to Tenure to continue helping new teachers after their first year.
The funds will help build Greenup-grown teachers to continue on in the district.
“To keep teachers here, we have to get kids that came from our community and want to be here for the rest of their lives,” said Kelsey. “So that’s a really big benefit for us, is to build up our community, help the students that are right here stay here because they want to stay here and give them the financial tools that they need.”
