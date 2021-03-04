GREENUP Greenup County PVA Bobby Hall has received the 2020 Outstanding Assessment Jurisdiction Award. This award is presented to the Property Valuation Administrator’s Office that has instituted a technical, procedural or administrative program which is, for that office, an improvement over the previously used program. This achievement is generally recognized as a component of model assessment system and a contributing factor to equality in property taxation.
“God has blessed me my entire life and I am fortunate to have six very professional and efficient co-workers in the PVA Office,” Hall said. Hall took office in 2014 with the goal of helping all citizens of Greenup County and bringing the PVA Office into the 21st Century with the technology to be used for years to come.
Hall gives all the credit to the people working at the PVA Office. “They take pride in being efficient and accurate in all aspects of their responsibilities,” he said. “It is because of this we have been recognized by the Department of Revenue and the other 119 PVA Offices across our great Commonwealth.
“Success is defined by surrounding yourself with professional, loyal, and competent people that enjoy working together and that is what we have accomplished in the PVA Office,” Hall added.