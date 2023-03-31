FRANKFORT Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted site and building development projects in Greenup County as one of the first to move through the approval stage in the initial round of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI). The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved three projects today for more than $2.7 million in state funding.
The KPDI program, established in 2022, builds on the state’s growing effort to develop land and buildings in local communities to support new, good-paying jobs and economic growth across Kentucky.
“Staying proactive at the front end of the site selection process is a critical element to setting Kentucky up for future economic success,” Gov. Beshear said. “The KPDI program gives the commonwealth a competitive advantage by ensuring availability of quality sites and buildings to help attract growing companies and great jobs throughout the state. I am excited to announce these initial projects moving forward in the first round of this initiative and am excited to welcome the quality companies that will locate in these communities in the near future.”
The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority Inc. and Greenup County Fiscal Court submitted a regional project for the site acquisition of more than 240 acres in the EastPark Industrial Park. The project was identified by an independent site selection consultant as having the potential for future investment/location of an economic development project and will see $1.5 million in land acquisition including $750,000 in state support.
In 2022, the Beshear administration and Commonwealth Seed Capital worked with leaders from Unity Aluminum to recoup a $15 million investment made by the prior administration in an aluminum mill that never materialized at the site.
Other projects approved Thursday were in Laurel and Madison counties.
The Laurel County Fiscal Court in partnership with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority (LLCEDA) will build a 105,000-square-foot spec building to attract new business to the London community. The $3.8 million project was approved by KEDFA for just over $1.5 million in state funds through the KPDI program.
The Madison County project will consist of nearly 47 acres owned by the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) and located in the Richmond Industrial Park South III on Bill Robertson Way. The industrial park property was purchased in 2006 and 2008 by the RIDC. The intended scope of the project is to develop and implement a land grading plan to better prepare the topography for industrial site development. The site will see $1 million in upgrades with state support of $500,000 toward the project.
Gov. Beshear recently announced 54 site and building development projects requesting nearly $34 million in state funds moved forward to the due diligence stage in the initial round of KPDI. The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development continues to review each project for a recommendation of approval by KEDFA in the coming months.