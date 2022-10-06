GREENUP Both parties charged with strangulation and child abuse have been arraigned on their charges in Greenup County Circuit Court as of Thursday.
Jason M. Crowe, 45, of Greenup, was arraigned on charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree child abuse after being picked up on an indictment warrant in August.
In addition to Crowe, Desiree G. Crowe, 37, also of Greenup, was picked up on the same day and also charged with first-degree strangulation and first-degree child abuse.
The court noted she had previously pleaded guilty to child abuse.
During Mrs. Crowe’s arraignment last month, Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud asked if her charges stemmed from actions she had allegedly committed or what she had allowed.
Prosecutors advised it “was a mixture.”
Her counsel asked the judge if he would consider modifying her bond, but the judge stated the charges implied a “heinous crime” and her cash only bond remained at $50,000.
On Thursday, Mr. Crowe appeared alongside his attorney who entered a not guilty plea on Crowe’s behalf.
During the proceeding, Mr. Crowe’s attorney asked Judge McCloud if he would consider an unsecured bond and argued that the child was never in the primary care of Mr. Crowe, stating the Commonwealth is prosecuting the wrong person.
Prosecutors rebutted that everyone involved in the case seems to say the same and while Mr. Crowe may not have had sole custody of the child, evidence says he was around them significantly.
Judge McCloud told the defense he only had the indictments in front of him and was willing to look at anything the defense has prepared later on.
Because of the nature of the crime and based on the charge, Judge McCloud said he had no inclination to modify Mr. Crowe’s bond.
Mr. Crowe’s cash only bond also remains at $50,000.
Since the case contains sensitive information about a juvenile, counsel in both cases have made motions to seal the records, so details are slim.
Both first-degree strangulation and first-degree child abuse are class C felonies and carry a punishment of 5-10 years a-piece in prison if convicted.