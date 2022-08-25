GREENUP A clothing business in Greenup County is bursting at the seams with customers all over the world.
Owner and creator Shawna Logan started Blu Halo Boutique, an online women’s clothing store, in 2018, after having worked as a buyer for another company.
The company will have its second fashion show on Sept. 15 at Eastern Grace Event Venue in Argillite, with a charcuterie box, catered by Frankly Stellar Events and Catering, for each attendee to snack on during the first hour, followed by the fashion show and concluding with shopping.
Logan, 37, said she started the company in 2018 and presented a fashion show in 2019.
“It was a huge success,” she said. “We had two nights sold out. Then, COVID hit.”
The viral pandemic put in-person shows on hold, but the business boomed.
“We outgrew our first warehouse and now we’re in a 4,000-square-foot building,” she said. But that’s storage. Business occurs on the boutique’s Facebook page and the website, which is bluhalo.commentsold.com.
“We have a little space in the warehouse where locals can come in and shop about once a month,” she said.
The boutique’s inventory includes shoes, bags and accessories as well as clothing. Logan said they offer Judy Blue Jeans and customized, sterling silver name necklaces.
With 38,000 friends on Facebook, Blu Halo Boutique’s customers range in age from childhood to senior citizens, but Logan said if there is a niche market, it’s women from 25 to 45.
“We don’t do a lot of skimpy, so I don’t have a huge teen crowd,” she said. “It’s more the trendy mom I cater to, a mom that’s not a young pup any more, but not old and still wants to look cute and trendy and put together at an affordable price.”
Offering free shipping, Logan said her aim is to sell quality clothing at affordable prices.
“I feel like I started with things I like personally,” she said. “I have to like it to be able to sell it. If I don’t have that authenticity, I can’t sell it.”
There have been no ad campaigns and no influencers. Success has come by word-of-mouth advertising, and success as come.
The business won Kentucky Boutique of the Year in 2020 and Emerging Business of the Year in 2021 from the Northeast Kentucky Small Business Awards.
The next step for the business, she said, is to get into manufacturing.
She credits her staff of seven with helping make the boutique a success.
“At this point, I just couldn’t do it without them,” Logan said. “It’s something I dreamed of, to be able to stir Greenup County’s economy a little bit. I love that we have been able to create some jobs.”