The Greenup County Health Department played a little “catch-up” on Saturday evening, issuing both its Friday and Saturday COVID-19 reports just before 7 p.m.
There were nine new cases on Friday and seven on Saturday, bringing the case count to 3,333. It reported 32 additional recoveries from the coronavirus, pushing that tally to 2,959. As of Saturday night, there were 469 active cases involving county residents.
The Carter County Health Department announced 24 new cases over a three-day period — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — on Saturday. The county’s total is 1,936 — 1,857 have recovered from COVID-19.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department had not issued any COVID-19 testing updates over the weekend as of early Sunday evening.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department has not issued a report since last week because of inclement weather and power outages.