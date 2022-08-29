GREENUP A Greenup County man was scheduled to be arraigned in Greenup County Circuit Court on Monday on charges that include distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual crimes against animals.
James E. Stockham, 33, of South Shore was booked into Greenup County Detention Center on Thursday after an online undercover operation conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Division made startling discoveries on Stockham's cell phone.
A trooper wrote in the arrest citation that after a warrant was obtained, material was gathered from Stockham's cell phone that included child sexual abuse material and a video of Stockham engaging in sexual acts with a dog.
The child sexual abuse material contained content of a child under the age of 12, according to court documents.
Stockham's two counts of possession and distribution of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and sexual acts against an animal are class D felonies in Kentucky and carry a punishment of up to five years in prison if convicted.
