GREENUP A man accused of sexual crimes against children appeared for a pre-trial conference Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Robert T. Adams, 50, of Flatwoods has been in Greenup County Detention Center for two years awaiting either a trial or a federal indictment, according to his attorney Sebastian M. Joy.
A lull in the case was discussed starting back in September, when Joy argued for a lower bond for Adams considering progression on the case was at a standstill as state prosecutors were awaiting an indictment from the United States.
Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud denied lowering Adams’s bond, attributing his decision to Adams’s possible danger to the community.
Adams is charged on the state level with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and nine counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials.
In February, prosecutors confirmed the feds were onto Adams but Joy advocated his client needed to see his case back on track regardless.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Merkel told the court on Thursday that a federal grand jury had yet to return an indictment in Adams case.
Joy said he was told the matter would be presented to a grand jury last month and reminded that his client has been sitting in jail for two years.
“I can give you a trial date,” McCloud responded, but told Joy it was possible the United States could indict halfway in, adding he had no control over when or if the federal authorities presented a case to the grand jury.
Adams will appear in state court again June 11 to give a possible federal indictment time to transpire before a trial date is set in state court.