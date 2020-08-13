ASHLAND A Greenup man was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury this week in connection with a burglary in which he was detained by the 911 caller, court records show.
James Prater, 41, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary. He is currently being held in Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Aug. 2 to the 500 block of Ellington Court in Westwood for reports of a suspicious person in the back yard of a home, according to a criminal citation. The 911 caller told deputies the man had entered the home, records show.
When deputies arrived, they found the caller and the suspect in the 1900 block of Main Street — the two had been in a fight, although the citation does not state if it was physical or verbal.
Deputies took a statement from witnesses and took Prater into custody, the citation states.
