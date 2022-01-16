GREENUP Greenup County Public Library in downtown Greenup held its first affiliated viewing with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) on Saturday, giving access to the public of images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
“We are one of only 600 viewing sites across the United States,” said James Meadows, of the Greenup Library. “Now we will be showing any NASA event they decide requires a public viewing.”
Meadows said the event was also connected with the relaunching of Greenup Library’s Mobile Planetarium.
Information about the Webb Telescope can be found at webb.nasa.gov, and Meadows said the new space telescope was designed with innovative technologies to replace the Hubble Telescope.
The project that yielded the new telescope was a collaborative effort between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The Goddard Space Flight Center was responsible for overall project management, mission systems engineering, development of the Integrated Science Instrument Module, as well as verification of the telescope and instrument performance. Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems was the contractor on the observatory, and the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin were responsible for the delivery of the US instrument.
“The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope occurred on Christmas Day 2021,” Meadows said. “We’re fully deployed and nearing the orbit, which is called L2. That’s going to be a million miles out from Earth. Technically it’s replacing Hubble. And we are optimistically looking at the new telescope giving us 20 years of research.”
For perspective, Meadows said Hubble could be compared to the original iPhone, an amazing product when it first hit the market. The James Webb Space Telescope, he said, could be compared to the newer generation, the iPhone 13.
Meadows said the affiliation with NASA will allow the Greenup Library to help all generations of area residents to experience space in a comparable manner as those generations who experienced the original “space boom,” when countries across the globe were racing toward space for the first time.
“I want to share that excitement about space with people and let them know that this is still very important,” Meadows said.
The NASA affiliation and the mobile planetarium are amazing tools to give people information, Meadows said.
“I want people to be informed,” he said, adding that an informed person is better able to make their own decisions and make clearer arguments.
“I wouldn’t want everyone to just agree with me,” Meadows said, “because we can disagree and still like each other. I just want to give people the information to make their arguments better.”
The mobile planetarium will be a wonderful tool for that, Meadows said.
“We also hope to be able to use the planetarium for other things beyond improving our knowledge of space,” Meadows said.
In the future, the Greenup County Library hopes to use the mobile planetarium for remote viewing events in other countries, which will expand students and area residents’ knowledge of not only space, but the world beyond their own communities.
For more information about NASA events and the Greenup Mobile Planetarium, visit youseemore.com/greenup.